Podcast: The battle of 187’s ripple effects

Because of California Proposition 187, conservatives turned into liberals, apathetic people got motivated and Latinos in the state truly found their political voice. That happened in 1994. Now members of that generation are all over Capitol Hill.

Today, we speak with Los Angeles Times political reporter Sarah D. Wire about how Congress has changed, what has stayed the same, and whether Donald Trump’s presidency created a new moment that galvanizes Latinos and makes them jump into politics.

This is a brand-new coda of sorts for the L.A. Times-Futuro Studios 2019 podcast series “This Is California: The Battle of 187,” about the 1994 California ballot initiative that sought to make life miserable for undocumented immigrants but instead radicalized a generation of Latinos in the state.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Los Angeles Times political reporter Sarah D. Wire

