Podcast: Is celebrity tequila any good? We find out
Tequila is the national drink of Mexico, wrapped up in the country’s mythology via film, song and art. But makers have long relied on American consumers — 72% of all tequila produced last year was exported to the United States. Now celebrities see Mexican spirits as a way to expand their brand and make easy bucks.
L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum talks about the phenomenon. And host Gustavo Arellano gets a few people together for a taste test to see whether celebrity tequila can be ... good?
After that: a profile of wheelchair basketball player Josie Aslakson, who is competing in the Paralympic Games.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum, L.A. Times arts and urban design columnist Carolina A. Miranda, Sara’s Market owner Sara Valdes and wheelchair basketball player Josie Aslakson
More reading:
