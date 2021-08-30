Advertisement
Podcast: Is celebrity tequila any good? We find out

A woman drinks from a bottle of tequila.
Catalina Montes Morales drinks tequila at La Capilla de Don Javier cantina in Tequila, Mexico.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Tequila is the national drink of Mexico, wrapped up in the country’s mythology via film, song and art. But makers have long relied on American consumers — 72% of all tequila produced last year was exported to the United States. Now celebrities see Mexican spirits as a way to expand their brand and make easy bucks.

L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum talks about the phenomenon. And host Gustavo Arellano gets a few people together for a taste test to see whether celebrity tequila can be ... good?

After that: a profile of wheelchair basketball player Josie Aslakson, who is competing in the Paralympic Games.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum, L.A. Times arts and urban design columnist Carolina A. Miranda, Sara’s Market owner Sara Valdes and wheelchair basketball player Josie Aslakson

More reading:

Kendall Jenner, Michael Jordan, the Rock. How American celebrities are changing Mexico’s tequila industry

Kendall Jenner has a new tequila brand, and Twitter wants to know why

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, natural wine and toilet paper: Sara’s Market in East L.A. adapts to the times

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Ashlea Brown produced the athlete profile. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
