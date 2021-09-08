Podcast: Why Gavin Newsom faces a recall election

In 2018, Gavin Newsom was elected California’s governor with nearly 62% of the vote. It was the largest margin of victory in a California gubernatorial election in nearly 70 years and cemented Newsom’s reputation as the state’s marquee Democrat.

But now Newsom faces a recall election, and all of liberal America is asking: What happened?

Today, in the second part of our series on California’s recall election, we examine Newsom’s rise and potential fall. The former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor seems like the perfect official to lead deep-blue California, but now there’s a chance he might be on the wrong side of a historical political upset.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers

