Podcast: How to keep the lights on as the climate changes
Over the last couple of years, a slew of weather disasters afflicting the United States has shown how fragile our energy system truly is, from electrical grids to solar panels, wind farms to coal. Add aging infrastructure and a clapback by Mother Nature, and zap: No power. For days.
Today, we convene our monthly Masters of Disasters panel to talk about the future of energy in a rapidly warming world.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times earthquake and COVID-19 reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth
More reading:
Sign up for our Boiling Point newsletter
Will blackouts be Gavin Newsom’s downfall? A former governor weighs in
Ridgecrest earthquake packed the power of 45 nuclear bombs, but its impact was muted
