Podcast: How to keep the lights on as the climate changes

Solar panels on a massive solar farm
The enormous Westlands Solar Park is being built near the town of Lemoore in California’s San Joaquin Valley.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Over the last couple of years, a slew of weather disasters afflicting the United States has shown how fragile our energy system truly is, from electrical grids to solar panels, wind farms to coal. Add aging infrastructure and a clapback by Mother Nature, and zap: No power. For days.

Today, we convene our monthly Masters of Disasters panel to talk about the future of energy in a rapidly warming world.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake and COVID-19 reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth and L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
