Podcast: The ever-endangered, ever-reborn Jewish deli

Bagels and lox, pastrami on rye and maybe a dollop of sour cream or applesauce on your latkes: The Jewish deli is a staple of American city life, and it’s delicious. But over the last decade, icons of the genre, from New York to Los Angeles, have shut down — even as the food itself has become more popular. So why are the delis disappearing?

Today we’re looking at the Jewish deli. It’s always been a nexus of tradition and assimilation, old country and new, with rugelach for dessert.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: The Foward national editor Rob Eshman and Mort & Betty’s chef and curator Megan Tucker

