Podcast: We (kinda) gift you a box of See’s Candies
Need a quick, yummy gift for Christmas or any other occasion? For generations of Californians, the answer has been a box of See’s Candies. With stores that sport a black-and-white checkerboard design and offer a galaxy of sweets — chocolates, peanut brittle, butterscotch lollipops — the South San Francisco-based company is nostalgia in a box or bag.
Today, we talk about See’s on the occasion of the chain’s 100th anniversary — and we do a taste test! (What’s that white-chocolate one that Gustavo has never liked?)
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris
More reading:
Is See’s Candies the best in the world? It’s certainly the most memorable
Everything you ever wanted to know about See’s Candies
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.