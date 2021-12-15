Podcast: We (kinda) gift you a box of See’s Candies

Need a quick, yummy gift for Christmas or any other occasion? For generations of Californians, the answer has been a box of See’s Candies. With stores that sport a black-and-white checkerboard design and offer a galaxy of sweets — chocolates, peanut brittle, butterscotch lollipops — the South San Francisco-based company is nostalgia in a box or bag.

Today, we talk about See’s on the occasion of the chain’s 100th anniversary — and we do a taste test! (What’s that white-chocolate one that Gustavo has never liked?)

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris

