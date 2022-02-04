Podcast: When cars on autopilot crash — and kill

In this March 23, 2018, photo, emergency personnel work at the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The National Transportation Safety Board says the SUV driver, who died in the crash, was playing a video game on his smartphone. Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a 2020 hearing that partly automated driving systems like Tesla’s Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he says drivers continue to use them without paying attention.

(KTVU-TV via Associated Press)