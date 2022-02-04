Podcast: When cars on autopilot crash — and kill
A first-of-it’s kind case in Los Angeles County is going to play a big role in determining culpability whenever self-driving cars get into accidents. Prosecutors have charged a driver with felony manslaughter after his Tesla crashed into a car in 2019, killing two people. The accused was in the driver’s seat, but prosecutors say his Tesla … was on autopilot.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: L.A. Times business reporter Russ Mitchell
A Tesla on autopilot killed two people in Gardena. Is the driver guilty of manslaughter?
Are self-driving cars safe? Highway regulator orders industry to cough up the data
Why do Tesla cars keep crashing into emergency response vehicles? Federal safety agency is investigating
