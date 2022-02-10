Podcast: The Super Bowl halftime show, from marching bands to ‘Nipplegate’

Even if you don’t like football, you probably have opinions about the Super Bowl halftime show. Today, we look at the history of this curious spectacle, from its humble beginnings to the mega-star extravaganzas of today. And along the way, we’ll take a look at how this roughly 15-minute intermission became an unlikely reflection of American culture.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times music writer Mikael Wood

