Podcast: Will the Super Bowl change Inglewood?
Listen to this episode of The Times:
With more economic development and rents on the rise, Inglewood is struggling to meet its goal of encouraging more investment while trying to preserve one of California’s last remaining Black enclaves. Today, we examine this through the prism of SoFi Stadium, which is hosting the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times assistant managing editor Angel Jennings, L.A. Times reporter Donovan X. Ramsey, and Inglewood Mayor James Butts.
