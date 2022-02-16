Podcast: California’s death penalty flip-flops
For decades, California voters and politicians have vacillated over the future of the death penalty. Currently, Gov. Gavin Newsom has put a moratorium on them and has ordered that death row at San Quentin State Prison — the largest in the United States — be emptied. Is this the end of the line for capital punishment in the Golden State — for real?
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison
