Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: California’s death penalty flip-flops

Death row at San Quentin State Prison
A death row inmate is escorted back to his East Block cell after spending time in the yard at San Quentin State Prison on Aug. 16, 2016.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For decades, California voters and politicians have vacillated over the future of the death penalty. Currently, Gov. Gavin Newsom has put a moratorium on them and has ordered that death row at San Quentin State Prison — the largest in the United States — be emptied. Is this the end of the line for capital punishment in the Golden State — for real?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Advertisement

Guests: L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison

More reading:

California moves forward on plans to shut down death row

California is closing San Quentin’s death row. This is its gruesome history

Editorial: Dismantle death row, but don’t stop there

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaPolitics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement