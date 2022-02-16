Podcast: California’s death penalty flip-flops

For decades, California voters and politicians have vacillated over the future of the death penalty. Currently, Gov. Gavin Newsom has put a moratorium on them and has ordered that death row at San Quentin State Prison — the largest in the United States — be emptied. Is this the end of the line for capital punishment in the Golden State — for real?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Advertisement

Guests: L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison

More reading:

California moves forward on plans to shut down death row

California is closing San Quentin’s death row. This is its gruesome history

Editorial: Dismantle death row, but don’t stop there