Podcast: Mexico’s lawsuit against American guns

Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas
In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The Mexican government sued U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors on Aug. 4, 2021, in federal court in Boston, arguing that their commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Gun violence has killed more than 100,000 people in Mexico over the last decade. Yet most of the guns involved are illegal, smuggled into the country from the U.S. Now, the Mexican government has had enough.

Today, we talk about a federal lawsuit filed by Mexico against American gun manufacturers that seeks to reduce the bloodshed.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero

More reading:

Column: Don’t shield U.S. gun makers from liability for Mexico’s gun violence

There is only one gun store in all of Mexico. So why is gun violence soaring?

Op-Ed: For Mexico, taking a stand against gun trafficking is a moral imperative

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
