Podcast: Mexico’s lawsuit against American guns

Gun violence has killed more than 100,000 people in Mexico over the last decade. Yet most of the guns involved are illegal, smuggled into the country from the U.S. Now, the Mexican government has had enough.

Today, we talk about a federal lawsuit filed by Mexico against American gun manufacturers that seeks to reduce the bloodshed.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero

More reading:

Column: Don’t shield U.S. gun makers from liability for Mexico’s gun violence

There is only one gun store in all of Mexico. So why is gun violence soaring?

Op-Ed: For Mexico, taking a stand against gun trafficking is a moral imperative