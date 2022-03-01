Podcast: Mexico’s lawsuit against American guns
Gun violence has killed more than 100,000 people in Mexico over the last decade. Yet most of the guns involved are illegal, smuggled into the country from the U.S. Now, the Mexican government has had enough.
Today, we talk about a federal lawsuit filed by Mexico against American gun manufacturers that seeks to reduce the bloodshed.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero
