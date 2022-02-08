Here’s how Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose could make history

She’s already in some exclusive clubs, but if newly minted Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose (of “West Side Story”) won, she’d join more.

She’s a supporting actress nominee alongside Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”).

DeBose got the nod for her renewal of the iconic role, Anita, that won an Oscar for eventual EGOT honoree (and DeBose’s castmate in the Steven Spielberg remake) Rita Moreno in the 1961 film version of “West Side Story.”

A Tony nominee for “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and a co-star of recent musical projects “The Prom” and “Schmigadoon!,” DeBose has been the betting favorite, according to multiple online oddsmakers, since shortly after the movie came out; her position has only improved throughout awards season as she has cleaned up among critics groups, including her December win with the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.

The actress boldly put her own stamp on the beloved character, using elements that were essentially her own. In an interview with The Times, she said that during the audition process, she told a room with large names such as Spielberg and Tony Kushner in it, “‘I’m Afro-Latina, and that would inform everything about this character, by virtue of how she would walk through her community. If you’re not interested in exploring that, you shouldn’t hire me.’ And Tony was like, ‘OK, let’s go.’”

Of the powerful physicality and full menu of nonverbal communication with which she outfits the role, DeBose said: “You should feel her in the room before you hear her. You don’t need to hear her to know how she feels about something.” She told The Times that Anita is able to eventually accept her surrogate daughter Maria’s love for the man who killed Anita’s love because, “Anita knows the greatest act of love is to exhibit forgiveness in the face of extreme grief. At the heart of everything, Anita was trying to build pure love ... That turn was about forgiveness.”

Should DeBose win the Oscar, she and Moreno would join an impressive, exclusive club of pairs of actors to win for playing the same character. The only others: Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone (“The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” respectively); and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (in “The Dark Knight” and “Joker,” respectively). She and Moreno would be the first women and performers of color to accomplish the feat.

There have been several other instances of actors nominated as the same character, a club to which she and Moreno now belong (though they are the first performers of color in the group). Among them: John Wayne and Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn (Wayne won for the original “True Grit”); Laurence Olivier and Kenneth Branagh as King Henry V in their versions of “Henry V”; and Anthony Hopkins and Frank Langella as Richard Nixon in “Nixon” and “Frost/Nixon,” respectively.

Dench and Cate Blanchett were also each nominated for their takes on Queen Elizabeth I — in the same year, 1999 — for “Shakespeare in Love” and “Elizabeth,” as supporting and lead, respectively. Dench proved less is more, winning the Oscar for only eight minutes of screen time. Blanchett was also nominated for the role in the sequel, “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” making her one of a small handful of actors nominated twice as the same character.

Dench was also nominated along with Kate Winslet for playing the same character in the same film as Iris Murdoch in “Iris.” Winslet was also nominated alongside costar Gloria Stuart for both playing the protagonist Rose in “Titanic,” making Winslet the only actor to accomplish the feat twice.

DeBose, should she win, would not only join that exclusive trio of actor pairs to win as the same character but she would also be the first to win for a remake rather than a sequel (not counting Olivier’s 1948 “Hamlet” turn, the first nonsilent version in English).