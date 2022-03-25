Advertisement
Podcast: An existential crisis for the Oscars

A woman sits behind the wheel of a car with a man in the back
The Japanese film “Drive My Car” is nominated for several Oscars.
(Pacific Arts Movement)
By Kinsee Morlan
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added and subtracted elements to this year’s Oscars. A roundtable of L.A. Times film and television experts discuss those changes, plus offer up other commentary and criticism about this Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Today, we’ve got a special episode from our sister podcast, “The Envelope.”

Host: Mark Olsen

Guests: Justin Chang, Glenn Whip, Mary McNamara

More reading:

The Oscars are embracing better movies. The show acts like it’s embarrassed by them

How the Oscars have, and haven’t, changed since Halle and Denzel’s historic victories

Column: ‘Belfast’ isn’t my favorite movie in the Oscar race. But it gave me the most hope

