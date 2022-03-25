Podcast: An existential crisis for the Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added and subtracted elements to this year’s Oscars. A roundtable of L.A. Times film and television experts discuss those changes, plus offer up other commentary and criticism about this Sunday’s Academy Awards.
Host: Mark Olsen
Guests: Justin Chang, Glenn Whip, Mary McNamara
The Oscars are embracing better movies. The show acts like it’s embarrassed by them
How the Oscars have, and haven’t, changed since Halle and Denzel’s historic victories
Column: ‘Belfast’ isn’t my favorite movie in the Oscar race. But it gave me the most hope
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.