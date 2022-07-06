Podcast: Lowriders lawfully cruise again

Few things are more beautiful on a California summer evening than the sight of lowriders cruising slow and low and bouncing up and down through the streets. But for decades, municipalities across the Golden State have been declaring war on lowriding.

Today, why cities banned car cruising in the first place and how activists are finally winning. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Tammy Murga

