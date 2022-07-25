Podcast: Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé — Beyoncé!

Beyoncé is getting ready to bring the world her seventh studio album this Friday. Rumors are already swirling about what genre she’ll showcase, what themes she’ll explore and more.

We already got a hint with the single “Break My Soul,” which has popped across dance floors all summer. Even if you’re not part of Beyoncé's Beyhive counting down the days until the album release, it’s hard to deny that the artist is iconic — a total game changer.

But how did she get here, and how does she remain relevant? We get into that today. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Woods

More reading:

