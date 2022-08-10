Podcast: House music forever
This summer, some of the biggest names in music decided that we all need to dance. Drake, Beyoncé, Charlie XCX, Bad Bunny — they all departed from their usual styles to create albums inspired by a genre called house music.
Today, we talk about how house music became the sound of liberation and why it’s back and more mainstream than ever.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times pop music reporter August Brown
Beyoncé returns with liberating house jam ‘Break My Soul’
The Gold Line carries house music to downtown L.A.
The Beyoncé effect: ‘Break My Soul’ propels ’90s star Robin S and the Great Resignation
