Podcast: Why Wyoming’s ‘brand’ hates Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney supporter Wyoming
Liz Cheney political director Amy Womack gives resident Neal Hibschweiler a “Cheney For Wyoming” sign for his front lawn on June 10, 2022, in Casper, Wyo. Hibschweiler, a registered Democrat, stopped to ask for the signs when he saw the campaign workers. After watching Cheney on TV during the Jan. 6 hearings, he decided to send her campaign $25.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

You might know Liz Cheney for her recent leadership of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Her prominent role in the televised hearings has boosted her status nationally, but back home in conservative Wyoming, Cheney in effect has been disowned. Her vote to impeach President Trump and the decision to take part in the investigation have forced her into a sort of exile from her home state.

Today, we dive into why. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times staff writer Arit John

More reading:

Liz Cheney is ‘riding for the brand’ in D.C. But back in Wyoming, the brand may be Trump

Republican Party must choose between Trump and the Constitution, Liz Cheney says in California speech

‘I don’t agree with her on anything,’ California Democrats say of Liz Cheney — as they donate to her race

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
