Podcast: Better call Rhea Seehorn

For her role as the ethically flexible attorney Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul,” Rhea Seehorn is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. She joins “The Envelope” host Yvonne Villarreal to delve into the show’s last twists and turns and talk about the scariest day on the set. Seehorn also discusses her efforts to balance gratitude with confidence and shares stories about how her father’s alcoholism shaped her. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Yvonne Villarreal

Guests: Rhea Seehorn

More reading:

Rhea Seehorn knows her ‘Better Call Saul’ character is toast. And she’s loving every minute

Advertisement

A couple that schemes together, dreams together

Rhea Seehorn on reading a ‘Better Call Saul’ script: ‘I’m not dead yet. Are you dead?’