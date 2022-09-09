Advertisement
The Times podcast: Fast cars, furious residents

Street takeover
An early morning street takeover at Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in east Compton takes on a festive atmosphere with a crowd numbering in the hundreds watching.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Street takeovers. Street races. Burnouts. They’re the latest manifestations of car culture in the region — cousins to the drag races, lowrider cruises, V-dub love-ins and other gear-head gatherings that’ve gone on here for decades. But what you’re seeing right now — a lot of people say the scene feels different. And some people say the film franchise “Fast & Furious” is to blame.

In a region where car culture is king and stunts are all over social media, residents, politicians and law enforcement have had enough. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Nathan Solis

More reading:

Inside L.A.’s deadly street takeover scene: ‘A scene of lawlessness’

19 cars seized, 27 arrested in illegal street takeover in Pomona

LA Times Today: Dangerous street takeovers take a deadly toll on L.A.

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany
and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaThe Times Podcast

