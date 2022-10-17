The Times podcast: Late-night TV fights for its life, again

For decades, late-night television talk shows were where America snuggled up together and we laughed. The hosts were household names, but also very male and white. Things diversified a bit last decade with hosts such as Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee. But now Bee’s show is gone, and Noah is on his way out.

Today, what’s next for late-night television? It’s a uniquely American genre whose obituary has been written again and again, yet somehow continues to stumble along. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali

