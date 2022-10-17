The Times podcast: Late-night TV fights for its life, again
For decades, late-night television talk shows were where America snuggled up together and we laughed. The hosts were household names, but also very male and white. Things diversified a bit last decade with hosts such as Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee. But now Bee’s show is gone, and Noah is on his way out.
Today, what’s next for late-night television? It’s a uniquely American genre whose obituary has been written again and again, yet somehow continues to stumble along. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali
More reading:
Trevor Noah’s exit won’t just hurt ‘The Daily Show.’ It’ll hurt all of late night
‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ is the latest casualty in late-night TV’s reshuffle
After a major cast shake-up, ‘SNL’ confronts its weaknesses — but can’t overcome them
