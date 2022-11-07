The Times podcast: The Gen Z vote battle

Tuesday’s midterms are among the most consequential elections in decades. As Democrats and Republicans fight for control, there’s one group with millions of eligible voters that both parties desperately want: Generation Z.

Advertisement

Pundits point out that this generation is on track to be better educated, more ethnically diverse and more liberal than others. That would seem to bode well for the Democratic party and spell doom for the Republicans. But both parties wonder: Will Gen Z actually go out and vote?

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times staff writer Arit John

More reading:

Will young voters save Democrats in the midterm elections?

Gen Z students want better mental healthcare access on campus

Is it apathy or anxiety? What’s keeping some young Californians from voting