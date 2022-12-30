Advertisement
The Times podcast: 2022 in culture: Bad Bunny, the slap and more

A man in sunglasses and a white suit performing on a stage filled with blue fog
Bad Bunny performs at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 12 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
This year, Beyoncé blessed fans with her album, “Renaissance”; the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — released the surreal trip of a movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; and Bad Bunny released banger after banger after banger.

And those were just some of the brightest cultural moments that we couldn’t stop talking about. 2022 had its dark side too — who could forget Will Smith’s slap or the racist rants of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West?

Today, we review both the highs and lows of Hollywood, music, culture and more. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, film and television critic Glenn Whipp, music reporter Suzy Exposito and film business reporter Ryan Faughnder

More reading:

For global phenomenon Bad Bunny, Puerto Rico remains his playground, battleground and muse

The top 10 Hollywood fiascoes that defined 2022 for the entertainment business

Review: Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ is a landmark expression of Black joy (and you can dance to it)

What happens to ‘Emancipation’ after the slap?

