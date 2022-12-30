The Times podcast: 2022 in culture: Bad Bunny, the slap and more

This year, Beyoncé blessed fans with her album, “Renaissance”; the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — released the surreal trip of a movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; and Bad Bunny released banger after banger after banger.

And those were just some of the brightest cultural moments that we couldn’t stop talking about. 2022 had its dark side too — who could forget Will Smith’s slap or the racist rants of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West?

Today, we review both the highs and lows of Hollywood, music, culture and more. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, film and television critic Glenn Whipp, music reporter Suzy Exposito and film business reporter Ryan Faughnder

