The Times podcast: What losing Nancy Pelosi as leader means for Dems

Nancy Pelosi stands near a painting of her in the U.S. Capitol.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) poses for photos near her portrait following an unveiling ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A new Republican-led House of Representatives convenes tomorrow, and after decades as a Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi is stepping away from the helm. Undoubtedly, her strength was in unifying her caucus — something that Kevin McCarthy, the G.O.P frontrunner for the speakership, has already struggled to do.

Today, we look back on Pelosi’s career — and what could be ahead for House leadership. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Justice Department reporter Sarah D. Wire

More reading:

The end of a political era: Nancy Pelosi’s leadership legacy in Washington

Column: Nancy Pelosi’s indelible mark

Column: ‘There’s this very toxic energy circulating.’ Alexandra Pelosi on her mom, dad and a new documentary

