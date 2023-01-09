The Times podcast: Can the Golden Globes come back?
The Golden Globes show is going to air this week on NBC after a year-long hiatus in the wake of a scandal over its parent company, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Can its comeback stick? Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Company Town reporter Stacy Perman, and L.A. Times film business reporter Josh Rottenberg
More reading:
‘It took a crisis in order to make changes,’ says new Golden Globes owner
Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. approves sale of Golden Globes assets to Todd Boehly
Golden Globes voters in tumult: Members accuse Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. of self-dealing, ethical lapses
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.