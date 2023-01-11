The Times podcast: California’s stormy weather, explained
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
This month’s record-setting rain and snow across California also comes with terms many of us know but can’t explain. Today, we do that with our Masters of Disasters. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, L.A. Times Fast Break disasters reporter Hayley Smith, and L.A. Times water reporter Ian James
More reading:
California snowpack is far above average amid January storms, but a lot more is needed
Deadly results as dramatic climate whiplash causes California’s aging levees to fail
California storm death toll reaches 17 as more rain, winds arrive. Damage could top $1 billion
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.