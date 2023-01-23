The Times podcast: A massacre in Monterey Park
A gunman shot and killed 10 people just after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles. This attack, one of California’s worst mass shootings in recent memory, is sparking concerns about public safety and conversations about anti-Asian hate… and renewing calls for gun control.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Asian American communities reporter Jeong Park
