The Times podcast: What it means to be a Black cowboy
Black people have been part of the American West for centuries. But mainstream cowboy culture long downplayed their contributions, even as they exist in the present day.
Host: L.A. Times national reporter Tyrone Beason
Black Californians have long celebrated cowboy culture. We’re just catching up
A proud group of Black Californians keep the traditions of the Old West and cowboy culture alive.
Excerpt: Cowboys in Compton find hope and healing on horseback
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.