The Times podcast: The war against Drag Queen Story Hour
Drag performers are more visible than ever after decades in the underground, but will recent protests, threats of violence and restrictive laws set them back?
Today, we dive into the origins of the backlash and how drag performers are reacting to it. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem
More reading:
Drag Queen Story Hour disrupted by men shouting slurs and threats at Bay Area library
Children’s drag queen event at Costa Mesa church draws protest
Arkansas legislative panel advances bill to restrict drag performances
