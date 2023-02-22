Advertisement
The Times podcast: The war against Drag Queen Story Hour

Raquelita, a drag queen, stands next to a sign that says "Drag Queen Story Time"
Raquelita, a drag queen, gets ready to read the book “It’s Okay to Be Different” during Drag Queen Story Time at the Chula Vista Civic Center Library in 2019.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Drag performers are more visible than ever after decades in the underground, but will recent protests, threats of violence and restrictive laws set them back?

Today, we dive into the origins of the backlash and how drag performers are reacting to it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem

Drag Queen Story Hour disrupted by men shouting slurs and threats at Bay Area library

Children’s drag queen event at Costa Mesa church draws protest

Arkansas legislative panel advances bill to restrict drag performances

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
