The Times podcast: The war against Drag Queen Story Hour

Drag performers are more visible than ever after decades in the underground, but will recent protests, threats of violence and restrictive laws set them back?

Today, we dive into the origins of the backlash and how drag performers are reacting to it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem

