The Times podcast: Academy nominees aren’t box office hits, so do the Oscars even matter?

The Oscars ceremony is a night to celebrate the best the industry has to offer — but the nominated films are rarely box office hits, and viewership of the awards broadcast has declined. Will we see a rebound?

Today, we talk about the future of the Academy Awards, and who might win Sunday. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times film and television reporter Glenn Whipp

