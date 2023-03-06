The Times podcast: Academy nominees aren’t box office hits, so do the Oscars even matter?
The Oscars ceremony is a night to celebrate the best the industry has to offer — but the nominated films are rarely box office hits, and viewership of the awards broadcast has declined. Will we see a rebound?
Today, we talk about the future of the Academy Awards, and who might win Sunday. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times film and television reporter Glenn Whipp
