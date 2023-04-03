The Times podcast: So Donald Trump got indicted ...
The indictment of former president Donald Trump has provoked praise and criticism alike. So what’s next? We talk to two of our political wizards to figure it out.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times political columnist Mark Z. Barabak and L.A. Times national security reporter Sarah D. Wire
Full coverage: Trump hush-money probe
Trump indicted in alleged hush-money scheme, becoming first former U.S. president in history to be prosecuted
Column: Scandal after scandal, Trump has defied political physics. Will this time be different?
