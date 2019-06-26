In Miami, the Democratic debate circus begins well before the candidates take the stage

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio rocked his own food theme at his South Florida debut, opting to scoop ice cream, his favorite comfort food, for patrons at a Bonita Springs shop. Ryan is one of two candidates in the race whose writings on mindfulness and meditation give them a jump on the yoga vote. The other, Los Angeles author Marianne Williamson, took debate week as an opportunity to let reporters know how she would not like to be described. “Not her occupation: Spiritual guru (or any type of guru),” said a whimsical bio her campaign distributed to reporters. It also requested she not be described as “Oprah’s BFF or Oprah’s guru.”