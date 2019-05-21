Calls for Trump’s impeachment grow in the House

But senior Democratic leaders acknowledge that it may be hard to hold lawmakers back for 18 months. There is unlikely “any Democrat who probably wouldn’t in their gut say: ‘You know, he’s done some things that probably justify impeachment,’” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). But, “this is the important thing. I think the majority of the Democrats continue to believe that we need to continue to pursue the avenue that we’ve been on, in trying to elicit information, testimony, review the Mueller report [and] review other items going on. And if the facts lead us to broader action, so be it.”