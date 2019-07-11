Trump's strong reaction to leak of British memos puts a chill on diplomacy

Feeley was the No. 2 at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico when WikiLeaks published thousands of pages of classified diplomatic communications in 2010. Numerous memos from Feeley’s embassy were included in the leak, many of which were highly critical of the Mexican government’s battle against drug traffickers. One called the Mexican army “risk-adverse” and questioned the likelihood of then-President Felipe Calderon’s political party of being reelected. Another quoted a senior Mexican official admitting large parts of the country were lost to drug cartels. All these assessments, while generally accurate, were taboo in public Mexican discourse.