Japan sets aside worries about trade and North Korea as Trump attends a sumo match

Abe put pressure on Trump by bending over and lifting the heavy Prime Minister’s Cup and handing it to Asanoyama. Trump, who hates to appear weak, clenched his teeth over his lower lip and grabbed his cup, too. But before he could lift it, he got an assist from a floor official who helped him carry the trophy, which the White House said weighed between 60 pounds and 70 pounds. The silver cup with gold trim and a soaring eagle perched atop the spout stands 54 inches tall, the White House said.