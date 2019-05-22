Japan sets aside worries about trade and North Korea as Trump attends a sumo match

The two sumo wrestlers, 785 pounds of flesh between them, paused as the American president walked in from the corner of the ring waving, clapping and pointing to the people in the crowd, who stood to applaud.
This was the moment 11,500 spectators — and much of the Japanese public — had waited for: President Trump, in a dark suit and pink striped tie, came Sunday to pay tribute to the traditional Japanese sport of sumo and to award a special President’s Cup to the tournament champion.
Concerns over Trump’s threatened tariffs and his inflammatory tweets earlier in the day about North Korea were set aside so that Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives could watch large bodies in loin cloths collide and try to hold their ground.
It was a rare bit of cultural diplomacy for Trump but perhaps a fitting one. He loves talking about “big guys” and fighting. He even has a measure of related experience, once body-slamming and shaving the head of promoter Vince McMahon at a WrestleMania event a dozen years ago.
Sunday, he looked a bit jet-lagged as a series of wrestlers took turns plowing into each other. Trump mostly nodded and occasionally chatted with Abe on one side and First Lady Melania Trump on the other. Abe’s wife Akie sat on the opposite side of Melania.
The sumo match was part of Abe’s sustained effort to charm Trump, which began with a visit to Trump Tower after the 2016 election, before the president was sworn in.
Trump is not only the first American president to award a sumo trophy, he is also the first foreign leader to have an audience with the newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito. The state visit here also includes golfing and several meals between Trump and Abe.
But Trump has already said he does not expect to strike a trade deal, leaving the threat of automobile tariffs that could cripple Japan’s industry in place. Trump also embarrassed Abe earlier in the day with a tweet that minimized recent North Korean missile tests as “small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.”
Abe and Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton have called the tests a violation of a United Nations resolution and have suggested the could be a security threat to Japan.
In the same tweet, Trump sided with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a war of words with former Vice President Joe Biden, writing that he “smiled” when Kim called Biden “a low IQ individual, & worse.” It’s rare, if not unprecedented, for an American president to attack a political rival while abroad, much less siding with a brutal autocrat.
But Sunday evening in Tokyo all that was set aside, if only briefly, for the rituals of sumo, somewhat adapted for the visiting American. The four dignitaries were the only spectators not seated on traditional tatami floor mats. Instead, they rested on special, wide cushioned armchairs with back support in their ring-side seats and were provided with slippers, though shoes of any kind are usually prohibited in the arena.
The suspense of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament already had vanished a day earlier when Asanoyama, a 25-year-old weighing 390 pounds, clinched his first title by winning enough match points. The wrestler, whose non-sumo name is Hiroki Ishibashi, was an unknown underdog and was clearly moved, shedding tears before the trophy presentations as the Japanese national anthem played.
By winning the tournament, Asanoyama won several trophies. Before Trump could present his, Asanoyama was awarded the Emperor’s Cup and the Prime Minister’s Cup.
Abe put pressure on Trump by bending over and lifting the heavy Prime Minister’s Cup and handing it to Asanoyama. Trump, who hates to appear weak, clenched his teeth over his lower lip and grabbed his cup, too. But before he could lift it, he got an assist from a floor official who helped him carry the trophy, which the White House said weighed between 60 pounds and 70 pounds. The silver cup with gold trim and a soaring eagle perched atop the spout stands 54 inches tall, the White House said.
Asanoyama bowed to Trump as the crowd cheered and eagerly snapped pictures. Trump read from a certificate that honored the wrestler for his “outstanding achievement.” The crowd cheered louder when Trump read the word “Reiwa,” the name of the new imperial era ushered in this month when Naruhito was enthroned.
The excitement over Trump’s attendance at the sumo match could help him build a stronger connection with the Japanese, who have been captivated by the event and are generally more open to his politics than Europeans, who have greeted him with protests during foreign trips. As his motorcade proceeded from his hotel to the arena, crowds lined the streets and waved from their balconies.
Earlier in the day, the “President’s Cup” trophy, which many dubbed the “Trump Cup,” attracted a crowd of media and onlookers who snapped pictures as it sat on display beside blue hydrangeas in the lobby of the Palace Hotel, where Trump is staying.
Trump, who dined at a hibachi restaurant with Abe after the match, called the fighters “great athletes” and marveled at the honor he said he had experienced in witnessing “a very ancient sport” that “I’ve always wanted to see.”
“Hopefully, for many hundreds of years, that will be their trophy for the championships,” he said of the President’s Cup.