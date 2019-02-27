Here are questions we want Michael Cohen, Trump’s ex-lawyer, to answer today

After two guilty pleas, seven criminal charges and a pile of other court filings, we’ve learned a lot about Michael Cohen and his work for President Trump. But a lot of unanswered questions remain. Here are some of the biggest things we’re waiting to learn when he testifies Wednesday to the House Oversight Committee.
We’ll update each item if we get answers during the hearing.
Did Trump tell Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow proposal?
Cohen’s response:
Stay tuned.
The issue: When Cohen testified on Capitol Hill in August 2017, he said that plans for a Trump Tower Moscow were abandoned before the Iowa caucuses in January 2016. In fact, the proposal remained on the table until after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination. Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.
BuzzFeed News reported earlier this year that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has evidence that Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress. If true, that would be a potentially seismic development because it would implicate the president directly in commissioning a crime while in office. A spokesman for the special counsel, however, disputed the report, and no other news outlets were able to confirm its accuracy.
Cohen could clear up this issue by describing any conversations he had with Trump or his associates about his testimony.
Was the Trump Tower Moscow project connected to the campaign?
Cohen’s response:
Stay tuned.
The issue: While Cohen was working on the proposal for a luxury condominium and hotel complex in Moscow, Trump was publicly praising Russian President Vladimir Putin on the campaign trail. That was an unusual approach for a Republican candidate.
Did Cohen talk with Trump about this, and did the future president see the platform his candidacy provided as a way to improve his company’s chances of landing a lucrative deal? Building a Trump Tower Moscow would have required Russian government approval.
Did Cohen go to Prague during the campaign?
Cohen’s response:
Stay tuned.
The issue: When former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele compiled his infamous dossier of allegations involving Trump, he wrote that Cohen went to Prague, Czech Republic, during the campaign to meet with Russian agents. Cohen has repeatedly denied making the trip, and no court filings have surfaced to suggest it’s true.
But Cohen has never addressed this issue in public and under oath. The answer could go a long way to bolster the dossier’s credibility or further damage it.
What did Trump tell Cohen about hush-money payments, and did he know the payments were a crime?
Cohen’s response:
Stay tuned.
The issue: Shortly before the election, Cohen arranged $280,000 in hush-money payments to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, two women who said they had affairs with Trump years before. He later pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.
Prosecutors say Trump directed the scheme himself, but details on his direct involvement have been scarce. It’s also unclear whether Trump knew the payments would be a crime, a key issue if prosecutors ever wanted to pursue a case against him. The Justice Department’s position for decades has been that a sitting president can’t be indicted, but the statute of limitations on campaign finance violations would not run out until after the next election, so Trump could still face legal jeopardy if he did know.
Cohen has an opportunity to illuminate both of these issues.
How was Cohen reimbursed for the hush-money payments?
Cohen’s response:
Stay tuned.
The issue: The $150,000 payment to McDougal, a former Playboy playmate, came from the National Enquirer, which is published by a Trump ally. But Cohen personally paid the $130,000 to Daniels, a porn star, using his home equity line of credit.
Previous reports have said Cohen was reimbursed with monthly payments and received a bonus for his work. What role did Trump play in the reimbursement? And who else in the Trump Organization was involved?
How did Cohen handle his brief career as a consultant?
Cohen’s response:
Stay tuned.
The issue: After Trump was elected, Cohen tried to monetize his relationship with the new president. Big companies like Novartis AG and AT&T hired him as a consultant, and he earned millions of dollars even though prosecutors later said "his promises of insight and access proved essentially hollow.”
Did Cohen talk to Trump about his clients? And what did the president know about his lawyer’s attempts to make money off their relationship?