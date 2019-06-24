Supreme Court rules in favor of L.A. clothing maker, striking down provision against 'scandalous' trademarks

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a Los Angeles clothing maker had a free-speech right to win trademark protection for his FUCT brand.
The court by 6-3 vote struck down part of the 1946 trademark act and said the government could not reject a brand name because it viewed the words or messages as “scandalous” or “immoral.”
“The most fundamental principle of free speech law is that the government can’t penalize or disfavor or discriminate against expression based on the ideas or viewpoints it conveys,” said Justice Elena Kagan for the court.
The ruling is a victory for Erik Brunetti, who has been selling his hats and T-shirts since 1991. And it continues a trend in which the high court looks skeptically at laws that act to regulate the freedom of expression.
Two years ago, the court ruled for an Asian band that called itself the Slants and struck down the part of the trademark law that prohibited the use of “disparaging” words.
Brunetti applied to register his trademark in 2011 and sued after being turned down by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Based on the ruling in the Slants case, a federal appeals court ruled for Brunetti last year and said the ban on “scandalous” words violated the 1st Amendment.
The Justice Department appealed the case of Iancu vs. Brunetti. During the oral argument, the justices sounded conflicted over whether the government must give official protection to a four-letter word as a brand.
In Monday’s decision, all nine justices agreed the government could not reject a trademark for the FUCT brand because it was “immoral,” and six agreed the “scandalous” provision was unconstitutional as well.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen G. Breyer wrote separately to say they would uphold restrictions on trademarks that are “obscene, vulgar or profane.”
“The 1st Amendment protects the freedom of speech; it does not require the government to give aid and comfort to those using obscene, vulgar and profane modes of expression,” Roberts wrote.
Lawyers who specialize in trademarks and free speech claims said the ruling might encourage more edgy or crude brand names, but they also said the marketplace would likely impose a kind of regulation.
“After a while, the novelty will wear off, and people might be offended. So I think the market will impose some caution on trademarks,” said Los Angeles lawyer Doug Mirell.