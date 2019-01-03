On a day when Pelosi gets the spotlight, Trump tries to get it back

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has rarely held briefings in recent months, gave no explanation when she tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that one would be held at 4:10. Trump, who has made suspense and televised drama a hallmark of his presidency, walked into the room 20 minutes later with a phalanx of seven men and one woman, mostly leaders of the National Border Patrol Council, the union for about 18,000 border agents.