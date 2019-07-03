Trump tweets new confusion into fight over census citizenship question

President Trump sowed new confusion on Wednesday over his administration’s decision to abandon its fight to add a citizenship question to next year’s census.
The Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, said Tuesday that it would begin printing census forms without the controversial citizenship question, retreating from a legal battle to add it. The government was running out of time to begin printing the millions of forms, and court orders continue to bar the administration from including the question, which asks whether each member of a household is a U.S. citizen.
But Trump, in a tweet Wednesday, said reports that he had given up the fight were “incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!”
A White House official declined to comment on what — if anything — Trump’s tweet meant and whether it would change the administration’s policy, which is hemmed in by deadlines and legal requirements.
Trump sometimes uses tweets as a way of signaling frustration to his political supporters — many of whom are already skeptical of news reports that Trump does not like. The messages might also be a way of urging his administration to seek alternatives in hopes of changing course in the future.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the census, issued a statement on Tuesday saying that he had “started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.” The Department of Commerce did not respond to a request for further comment after Trump’s tweet.
The Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision last week that stopped Ross from including the question, ruling that Ross had “contrived” the rationale for adding it.
The ruling by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., however, left a slim opening to include the citizenship question if the administration could draft a more plausible legal rationale. Doing that, however, would have taken time, and the administration already had told the courts that it needed to begin printing questionnaires by the end of June.
The Constitution requires the census to be conducted every 10 years.
The Justice Department also said publicly on Tuesday that it backed Ross’ decision and filed a statement to the court saying so. A federal judge in Maryland who is presiding over one of the cases challenging the citizenship question told administration lawyers he wants a written stipulation by Monday definitively saying that they're not moving forward.
Despite the legal setbacks, Trump has been publicly urging a fight, insisting he would delay the census if necessary.
“We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.
Experts say that including the question would be very likely to discourage many people from responding to the census, lowering the official population counts in states with large immigrant communities. That could cost those states, including California, congressional seats and billions of dollars in federal funds that are distributed based on population.
Administration lawyers have been scrambling for a legal solution that would please Trump, and some conservatives have urged a more aggressive posture. But White House officials have said that any plan they adopt would not violate court orders.
It’s unclear whether Trump — if his attorneys find a last-minute legal solution — could or would consider revising the questionnaires after printing begins, given the costs and logistical complications that would likely arise.