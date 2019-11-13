House Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump is moving into its public phase, with open hearings starting today.

Today’s hearing featuring Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and George Kent, the State Department’s top Ukraine expert, has begun. Each witness provided lengthy closed-door depositions in recent weeks, and the transcripts of their testimony have been released, giving us a good idea of what Democrats and Republicans are likely to ask.

Cheat sheet | Who are the witnesses?

