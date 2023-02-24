Abortion issue still a major force boosting Democrats in swing-state races

If you’re not from Wisconsin, you may not have paid close attention to what could be the most important election of 2023 — the battle for control of that state’s Supreme Court.

The election, the first round of which took place Tuesday with a result that cheered progressives, will have national effect. Wisconsin is one of the country’s most closely divided swing states and the campaign there has demonstrated how potent abortion remains as an issue driving American politics.

In the November midterm election, concern about efforts to restrict abortion helped drive strong Democratic turnout in swing states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Democrats won the races for governor.

Newsletter Get our Essential Politics newsletter The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics team in D.C. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Afterward, some Republicans, including former President Trump, blamed the GOP’s losses on antiabortion activists.

Others predicted that abortion would fade in importance as a political issue over time. That prediction appears wrong.

Abortion on the ballot

Earlier this month, Gallup reported that the share of Americans who are dissatisfied with policies on abortion had hit the highest point in the 23 years the firm has asked about it — almost 7 in 10 adults.

The upsurge came from a 16-point increase since last year in the share of Americans who said they want current policies changed to make abortion rules less strict — a view now held by 46%, compared with 15% who want stricter policies and 26% who are satisfied with the policies in place.

The share of Americans who feel abortion should be legal in all or most cases has also gone up, according to a new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute. Roughly two-thirds of American adults now take that view. The share saying that abortion should be illegal in all cases has dropped to 7%, down from 15% in 2010.

Not all of those shifts have come in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned Roe vs. Wade and ended half a century of a nationwide guarantee of legal abortion: The trends began earlier. But the Dobbs ruling has added speed to the shift and intensified the political reaction.

Advertisement

Among Republicans, support for making abortion illegal in all cases dropped from 21% in September 2021 to 14% in December 2022, the Public Religion Research Institute survey found.

But the most politically salient finding was this: The share of Americans who say they would only vote for a candidate who agrees with them that abortion should be legal in all or most cases has risen from 15% in 2020 to 26% in the current survey.

Wisconsin shows how that shift continues to roil politics.

For more than a decade, Wisconsin has been a political bellwether. The election of Republican Scott Walker as governor in 2010 ushered in an era of intense party polarization in the state, accompanied by high-turnout elections, both of which prefigured trends that swept the country in the following years. Trump’s success in the state in 2016 sealed his election as president; his loss in 2020 confirmed President Biden’s victory.

Through it all, however, the state Supreme Court has maintained a conservative majority, which began in 2008. The court has played a key role in maintaining significant Republican power in Wisconsin, even after Walker lost in 2018 to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Now, that 4-3 conservative majority may be on the verge of flipping, as a liberal judge stands a good chance of being elected to replace one of the conservatives, who is retiring.

Judicial elections in Wisconsin are theoretically nonpartisan. In reality, the races have become increasingly ideological, with the two parties making clear which candidates they support and millions of dollars flowing into the opposing campaigns.

A lot rides on the outcome. A court with a 4-3 liberal majority would, for example, probably rule against the aggressive gerrymanders that Republicans have used to maintain large majorities in the Wisconsin Legislature.

In 2012, Democrats won 51% of the vote in elections for legislative races in the state, but Republicans still won 60 of the 99 seats in the state Assembly because Republicans had drawn the legislative lines so artfully to preserve their majority.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Democrats in their effort to overturn that gerrymander, deciding in 2018 that federal courts had no authority to do so. But the court said gerrymanders could be challenged in state courts, and Democrats hope a liberal majority on the Wisconsin high court would rule that the political line drawing violated the state constitution.

But although a ruling against gerrymandering may have a huge long-term effect, “it’s abortion that has been the central issue” in the campaign, “and I expect it to stay that way,” said Paul Nolette, a political scientist and expert on judicial politics at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

“Liberals are really using abortion as a focusing issue” to drive turnout in the race, he said. “It’s clearly working for them.”

As in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the midterm elections, the judicial election in Wisconsin presents voters with a clear choice and tangible consequences. With the end of Roe vs. Wade, Wisconsin reverted to an abortion law passed in 1849 that bans the procedure in almost all cases. That law is being challenged in court, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court will rule on it after a new justice is elected.

Unlike nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court, who have mastered the art of dodging questions about their stands on important issues, the leading liberal in the judicial race, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, has not been shy about declaring her position.

“I believe in a woman’s freedom to make her own decision on abortion,” Protasiewicz declared in one of her television advertisements.

That stance allowed Protasiewicz to tap into a clear majority of the state’s voters who oppose the current law.

A poll by Marquette Law School, which conducts the leading survey of the state, found in the fall that 55% of the state’s voters oppose the Dobbs decision, compared with 37% who favor it.

And 84% support allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest, which the state’s 1849 law does not allow.

“The Dobbs decision has thrown the politics of abortion into the states, and it’s continuing to play a role in our elections,” said the poll’s director, Charles Franklin.

On Tuesday, Protasiewicz ran far ahead of the other three candidates in the race — another liberal and two conservatives — taking 47% and moving into the April 4 runoff. The two liberals overall took 54% of the statewide vote.

Turnout hit a record for the first-round voting — 958,835 in total, about 20% of the state’s voters, compared with the previous record of 705,138 set in 2020. Voting was especially strong in liberal strongholds, such as Dane County, which includes Madison, the state capital, where it hit roughly 40% of the level for a presidential election, Nolette said.

The Republican whom Protasiewicz will face, Daniel Kelly, is a former state Supreme Court justice who lost to a liberal candidate when he sought reelection in 2020.

Kelly has objected to Protasiewicz’s clear statements of her views about abortion, but, at the same time, attacked the other conservative in the race for not being sufficiently to the right, Nolette noted. And he has a long record as a conservative activist — a former head of the state’s Federalist Society — who opposes abortion rights and has criticized the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

“When marriage eventually means anything imaginable, we will find it means nothing at all,” he wrote in an essay when he sought his initial appointment to fill a vacancy on the state’s high court in 2010. The decision to legalize same-sex marriage, he wrote, “will eventually rob the institution of marriage of any discernible meaning.”

Kelly presumably will attack Protasiewicz as soft on crime — the main thrust of his unsuccessful campaign in 2020. But that failed, and the liberal side now has a powerful additional issue that it lacked then.

“Abortion is getting liberals out and voting,” Nolette said. “They’re going to hope to keep that message going.”

Check out "The Times" podcast for essential news and more. These days, waking up to current events can be, well, daunting. If you’re seeking a more balanced news diet, “The Times” podcast is for you. Gustavo Arellano, along with a diverse set of reporters from the award-winning L.A. Times newsroom, delivers the most interesting stories from the Los Angeles Times every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

LA Times/Berkeley IGS polls

Schiff, Porter in tight race to replace Sen. Feinstein, poll shows; others trail far behind

The race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein is shaping up to be a close contest between two congressional colleagues who have built national profiles and potent fundraising operations but appeal to different generations of Democratic voters, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Reps. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank and Katie Porter of Irvine are nearly tied and hold a strong early lead ahead of two other hopefuls, Reps. Barbara Lee of Oakland, who declared her candidacy this week, and Ro Khanna of Fremont, who has been considering whether to get into the fray, Benjamin Oreskes reports.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

The latest from the campaign trail

How drag queen story hour became a battle over gender, sexuality and kids

Over the last two years, drag story hours — featuring men who dress as caricatures of women — have expanded into libraries, bars and schools in almost every state. They’re increasingly attracting the attention and ire of right-wing extremists and conservative parents and politicians, some of whom insist that the events appeal to pedophiles, Jaweed Kaleem reports.

The latest from Washington

Supreme Court sounds split on whether social media firms can be sued for aiding terrorists

The Supreme Court justices sounded split Wednesday over whether social media firms can be sued and potentially held liable for aiding international terrorists. At issue is how to interpret a 2016 federal law that gives victims of international terrorism and their survivors the “broadest possible basis” to sue those who aided and abetted terrorists, David Savage reports.

On Tuesday, tech industry lawyers were relieved when the justices sounded skeptical of weakening a separate federal law, known as Section 230, that shields websites from being sued over the content posted by others, including by terrorists.

Putin suspending nuclear treaty a ‘big mistake,’ Biden says

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to pull out of the country’s sole remaining nuclear arms control treaty with the U.S. was a “big mistake,” Biden said Wednesday, the latest volley in a diplomatic showdown between Washington and Moscow as the president wraps up a four-day trip to the region. Biden weighed in on the Kremlin’s announcement as he arrived at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where he met with leaders of nations from the NATO alliance’s eastern flank amid unease over Russia’s ongoing assault in Ukraine, Courtney Subramanian reports.

News Analysis: Putin leaving nuclear treaty is a reminder that he has — and can use — nuclear bombs

Putin’s announcement this week that he was abandoning the last major nuclear arms control treaty may have been more symbolic than a threat of concrete action. Symbolic, but a mighty potent symbol. And one that may signal an end to global arms control agreements, Tracy Wilkinson writes.

Column: The Republican Party can’t decide if it’s for Ukraine or not

For years Biden has told audiences, “This is not your father’s Republican Party.” He’s right. And perhaps nothing better illustrates the shift than the party’s eroding support for America’s global role as leader of the free world and its embrace of Putin’s Russia, Jackie Calmes writes in her column.

Column: Jimmy Carter was good fit for post-Watergate America

“My name is Jimmy Carter, and I’m running for president.” And he’d grin. Always that friendly, down-home grin. That’s how the Georgia peanut farmer and former governor began every campaign speech I heard during the unique election year of 1976, George Skelton writes in his column.

The latest from California

California tries to cap oil company profits. Figuring out how is a challenge

Nearly five months after Gov. Gavin Newsom initially called for a penalty on excessive oil company profits, the governor and lawmakers in Sacramento appear no closer to deciding how to prevent the kind of gasoline price spikes that Californians experienced last year, Taryn Luna reports. At the first legislative hearing on the governor’s proposal at the state Capitol on Wednesday, lawmakers shared concerns about potential unintended consequences of his desire to cap the industry’s earnings.

Nury Martinez is gone, but distrust remains high as Valley voters weigh a replacement

Voters in Martinez’s City Council district were among those outraged last year when leaked audio captured her ugly remarks. Months later, anger over the audio has cooled somewhat. In the central and east San Fernando Valley, the focus is on the upcoming election to replace the former City Council president, who resigned in October. Some local leaders say the scandal has deepened mistrust in City Hall, Dakota Smith reports.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting.