Biden’s the favorite for reelection despite bad polls. How come?

President Biden arrives on stage to deliver a speech at St. Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, on the last day of his visit to Ireland on April 14.

Sometime soon, perhaps as early as next week, President Biden will officially announce what’s been clear for months: He’s running for reelection.

Only slightly more than 4 in 10 Americans approve of the job he’s doing — a number that basically hasn’t changed since early September — yet there’s strong reason to think he’s currently favored to win a second term.

That might seem like a contradiction: How can he be the favorite when a majority of the public thinks he’s not doing a good job? The answers tell us a couple of important things about American politics today.

‘Judge me against the alternative’

Biden and his tight team of top advisors, most of whom he’s relied on for years — Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon, Anita Dunn, Bruce Reed and Steve Ricchetti — have repeatedly pushed back the timing for a formal campaign announcement, content to allow the unflattering media spotlight to focus on former President Trump and the divisions within the Republican Party.

The president, however, has left no doubt about his intentions, telling Al Roker of NBC News at a recent White House event that “I plan on running,” although “we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” He followed that up by telling reporters on his recent trip to Ireland that he planned to make the announcement, “relatively soon.”

Tuesday would mark the fourth anniversary of Biden announcing his 2020 campaign. That’s generated speculation that the formal declaration could come then.

Whatever the precise timing, some key steps already have been taken, including the decision to hold the party’s August 2024 convention in Chicago and the rejiggering of the Democratic primary calendar to deemphasize Iowa and New Hampshire, where Biden has never done well, and put more stress on South Carolina, which catapulted him to the nomination last time.

That primary calendar would favor Biden if he had a serious opponent for the nomination. He doesn’t.

That’s one reason Biden remains the favorite: Presidents who have lost reelection bids mostly faced serious nomination challenge. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and, decades earlier, William Howard Taft, all fit that category.

Trump, of course, did not have a nomination challenge. Like President Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression, he lost during an extraordinary national trauma that many voters thought he worsened.

Biden has neither liability. Republicans hope voters will blame him for the inflation that has coursed through the economy in the last year, but that appears now to be abating. The White House can reasonably hope that by 2024, voters will feel more positive about the economy than they do today.

Instead of having to fight an internal challenge, Biden has had the luxury of being able to build his public schedule around themes he clearly hopes to campaign on — 12.6 million new jobs created since he took office (a record, at least in raw numbers), the lowest unemployment level in half a century, a large share of new jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree, investments in upgrading the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and rebuilding America’s alliances, especially the coalition backing Ukraine in its war with Russia.

So far, however, a crucial swath of the public seems unconvinced.

In addition to relatively low levels of job approval, a recent CNN poll found just one-third of Americans said Biden deserved reelection. Large shares of Democrats and independents said he did not.

State-by-state polling by Morning Consult has found Biden’s net approval rating in negative territory in 40 states, including most of the battlegrounds he would need to win to get a second term.

Almost half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 45%, said the party would have a better chance of winning the White House in 2024 with someone other than Biden as the nominee, according to an NPR/Marist poll taken in February.

A similar share of Democrats, 44%, said in a recent Monmouth University poll that they would like Biden to step aside and allow someone else to run, although there was no agreement on an alternative candidate. Just 25% said they wanted Biden to run again, and 30% said they had no preference.

With such unfavorable numbers, why are Biden and his team seemingly in so little hurry to get a campaign up and running?

To start, Biden’s overall job approval rating, 43%, is not out of line with other presidents who won a second term. At this point in their first terms, Presidents Obama and Clinton each had 45% approval, President Reagan stood at 41%.

Each of those three saw their job approval numbers rise as the election drew closer — likely proof that voters agree with the sentiment of one of Biden’s signature lines: “Don’t judge me against the Almighty, judge me against the alternative.”

Ultimately, that’s the argument many Democrats believe will carry the day for Biden.

“MAGA has been litigated in three elections now, and it hasn’t worked,” Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg said, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “Republicans have struggled in the battleground states” in 2018, 2020 and 2022, he said. “It’s going to be an uphill climb for them.”

Over the last several months, Trump has notably improved his standing against the rest of the Republican field. The indictment that New York Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg secured last month has only consolidated that trend, strengthening the former president among GOP primary voters.

The polls that find voters sour on Biden also show that many of the voters who disapprove of the president have deeper negative feelings toward Trump.

In the Monmouth poll, for example, liberals and Democrats younger than 50 were especially keen to see Biden step aside — those are groups that deeply dislike the former president.

Similarly, the state-by-state Morning Consult surveys found that Biden’s low ratings in several battleground states stemmed in part from significant numbers of Democrats disapproving of his job performance. If defections persist among swing-state Democrats, Biden will be in deep trouble. But so long as Trump remains the GOP frontrunner, his ability to unify Democrats and independents in opposition gives Biden a cushion.

Unfortunately for the GOP, they can’t simply solve that problem by picking a different nominee. If Trump loses the primaries, there’s a good chance whoever beats him will share his positions. There’s also a good chance a Trump defeat would leave the GOP badly divided.

But while Biden remains the favorite, favorites don’t always win — just ask the Dodgers.

Biden remains vulnerable on several fronts, most notably his age.

The CNN poll found a notable slice of Americans — just over 1 in 10 — who approved of Biden’s job performance but didn’t want him to run again. That group overwhelmingly questioned his capacity for the job — 70% said he lacked the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively, and 62% said he did not inspire confidence.

Similar concerns about stamina dogged Biden throughout the 2020 campaign. In the reelection bid, they’re both an opportunity and a risk.

If the campaign goes relatively smoothly — with the by-now-expected Biden gaffes, but no signs of major illness or other disability — the president likely will benefit. Any major problem, however, could solidify voter doubts.

The longer Biden is out on the campaign trail, the greater the chance of a damaging stumble. No wonder the White House seems in no hurry to get started.

Feinstein’s future and the race to succeed her

Schiff reports major cash advantage over Porter and Lee in Senate race

In an early test of strength in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Adam B. Schiff has a notable financial edge over Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, according to federal campaign documents released Saturday. While Schiff was widely expected to have a large war chest because he had a relatively easy reelection campaign last year, he also raised millions of dollars more than Porter, who also is known as a prodigious fundraiser, Seema Mehta reports.

Column: Feinstein needs to ask herself some questions

People who love their job can find it very difficult to retire. Work is their life and identity. That’s why Sen. Feinstein is hanging on. I get it, George Skelton writes in his column. This is particularly true when it’s a position of power, perks and privilege. And there are few that can top a U.S. Senate seat. But it’s now time for Feinstein to seriously consider letting go.

Column: Lefties never liked Dianne Feinstein. Now they’re trying to hijack a Senate seat

With Feinstein ailing, some of her ideological foes are hoping to exploit the moment by agitating for the senator’s resignation and replacement with someone more to their liking, which is to say further to the political left. A favorite is Lee, a declared candidate to replace Feinstein — and, it should be noted, not among those calling for the senator to immediately stand aside. The time may soon come for the 89-year-old Feinstein to call it a career, despite her deep reluctance. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who would pick her replacement, should then resist efforts on the left to hijack the Senate seat by appointing Lee or some other uber-liberal. He should appoint a caretaker who agrees to finish out Feinstein’s term, which ends in January 2025, and leave it to voters to sort among several candidates bidding to be her long-term successor, Mark Barabak writes in his column.

The latest from court

Fox News reaches $787-million settlement in Dominion defamation suit

Fox News avoided one of the highest-profile defamation trials in history Tuesday by reaching a $787-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, the company that accused the conservative channel of smearing its reputation in the weeks after the 2020 election, Stephen Battaglio reported.

The latest from Washington

News Analysis: FDA case may reveal if Supreme Court conservative justices are abortion foes above all else

The Supreme Court’s fast-track encounter with abortion pills this week may reveal much about the three justices who were crucial to overturning Roe vs. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. Are they traditional conservatives who are skeptical of politically driven lawsuits that seek to change the law and public policy? Or are they so deeply opposed to abortion that they will look favorably on a lawsuit that would overturn regulations set by the Food and Drug Administration and sharply limit access to a medication that has been used by more than 5 million American women over two decades? A partial answer may come soon, David Savage writes.

Pentagon leak details reservations for support of Ukraine from U.S. allies Egypt, Israel and South Korea

Since the day Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 14 months ago, Biden has cited the strength of the widespread international commitment to the mission of defending an independent democracy against a brutal aggressor. But newly leaked secret U.S. government documents provide details of how some close non-European allies have been reluctant to provide arms to Ukraine, and in the case of Egypt, even considered supplying rockets to Russia, because of competing interests and concerns, Nabih Bulos, Terry Castleman and Tracy Wilkinson report.

Ukraine’s spring offensive already faces high stakes. The Discord leaks make them higher

The bizarre torrent of intelligence documents posted on a gamers’ chat server, allegedly by a 21-year-old National Guard technician, produced headlines last week about a host of revelations including secret Russian military plans and U.S. espionage against allies like Israel and South Korea, Doyle McManus writes in his column.

How Julie Su’s successes and setbacks in California shape her contentious nomination for Labor secretary

In the eyes of Julie Su’s supporters, Biden’s pick to be the next Labor secretary personifies the promise of California: A daughter of immigrants who made groundbreaking advances in protecting workers rights. Her detractors also paint Su as an embodiment of California. In their telling, though, she would replicate the state’s over-regulation of business, bloated bureaucracy and coziness with organized labor on a national level. The increasingly contentious Senate confirmation, which begins on Thursday, mirrors many of the partisan fights in Washington, with the fate hinging on votes of a handful of conservative Democrats, Melanie Mason reports.

These veterans’ student loans are gone, but so are their GI Bill benefits. How that could change

Every year, hundreds of thousands of veterans use GI Bill benefits to pay for college or other educational programs. The funding is meant to be a recruitment tool, an acknowledgment of their service and a springboard to help soldiers transition back into civilian life. But for thousands of veterans, their post-military lives have been disrupted by poor experiences at for-profit colleges accused of defrauding students. Legislation introduced last month would restore benefits to veterans who attended programs that qualified for borrower defense discharges or were found to have defrauded students by state or federal officials, Arit John reports.

The latest from California

The LAPD has lost nearly 1,000 officers. Now, Mayor Karen Bass wants to rebuild the force

Over the past three years, the LAPD has hemorrhaged officers. Police Chief Michel Moore reported last week that sworn staffing had fallen to 9,103, down nearly 1,000 from 2019, the year that preceded the outbreak of COVID-19. Mayor Karen Bass is looking to confront the issue head on by ramping up hiring and lifting barriers to recruitment. Her proposed budget, which will be released Tuesday, will call for the city to restore the department to 9,500 officers — an extremely tall order, given the ongoing staff exodus, David Zahniser and Libor Jany report.

Bass seeks $250-million expansion of homelessness program in first State of the City speech

In her first State of the City speech, Bass announced a dramatic expansion of her signature program to move homeless people indoors, while also pledging to create “a new L.A.” Bass said she intends to propose $250 million for Inside Safe, which has been moving unhoused residents off sidewalks and into hotel and motel rooms, as part of a $1.3-billion investment in housing and homelessness programs — an amount she called “unprecedented,” Zahniser, Julia Wick and Dakota Smith report.

‘Stand up and fight’: Vice President Harris surprises crowd at L.A. reproductive rights rally

Vice President Kamala Harris urged demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles to “stand up and fight” for their ideals following recent court rulings over reproductive rights that have divided the country. “When you attack the rights of women in America, you are attacking America,” Harris said during a surprise appearance at a rally outside City Hall, Smith reports.

Amid budget concerns, Newsom pulls back funding increase for foster care advocate program

As the state grapples with a $22.5-billion projected budget deficit, the state’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, which recruits and trains volunteers assigned by judges to advocate for individual foster youth, is facing a significant reduction in new funding. The money was meant to expand the program’s reach, but Newsom in his latest budget plan has proposed trimming a $60-million commitment down to $20 million, Mackenzie Mays reports.

