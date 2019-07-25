California reaches climate deal with automakers, spurning Trump

Four major automakers have reached a deal with California air regulators to gradually increase fuel efficiency standards, rejecting the Trump administration’s efforts to relax tailpipe pollution regulations.

The agreement between the California Air Resources Board and the automakers — Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW — means that the car manufacturers have voluntarily agreed to achieve yearly improvements in greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency.

The deal amounts to a direct rejection of the Trump administration’s plans, which called for a rollback of tougher tailpipe pollution standards put in place under President Obama.

“This agreement represents a feasible and acceptable path to accomplishing the goals of California and the automobile industry,” said California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols in a statement released Thursday morning. “If the White House does not agree, we will move forward with our current standards but work with individual carmakers to implement these principles.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the deal and called for it to be expanded.

“I now call on the rest of the auto industry to join us, and for the Trump administration to adopt this pragmatic compromise instead of pursuing its regressive rule change,” he said in a statement.

The Trump administration has proposed freezing miles-per-gallon targets after 2020, a rollback that its own calculations show would increase daily gas consumption across the United States by about 500,000 barrels a day, worsening greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to the rise in global temperatures.

Under the terms of the deal, California would ease requirements on automakers over the next few years.

Instead of producing cars that have to reach a minimum of 50 mpg by 2025 — as the Obama-era standards called for — car manufacturers would have until 2026.

In addition, the more gradual year-over-year reductions would also become easier for car companies to reach. Current regulations allow automakers to earn credits by selling electric vehicles. Under the new deal, they would have more latitude to spend these credits, using them to compensate for emissions targets they aren’t otherwise able to meet.

In the deal, California would get a nationwide auto emissions program, at least as far as the four automakers are concerned. State regulators would also avoid what they have long considered a worst-case scenario: the Trump administration’s plans to lock existing fuel efficiency targets in place.

California regulators said their arrangement with automakers would result in at least 30% more greenhouse gas reductions compared to splitting up the standards between those followed by California and 13 other states and the less stringent standards proposed by the Trump administration.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the automakers said the agreement would give them regulatory certainty by creating one standard that satisfies both federal and state regulations and “avoiding a patchwork of regulations.”

“A 50-state solution has always been our preferred path forward,” according to the statement.

Talks between California and the White House broke down earlier this year, with each side accusing the other of being unwilling to negotiate.

Last month the White House rejected a plea from a group of 17 major automakers to restart the negotiations. The car companies warned the president that his administration’s plan to weaken the standards would hurt their bottom lines and could produce “untenable” instability.

The automakers’ voluntary pact with California follows a series of incremental steps the state has taken to work around the Trump administration and build a coalition of support behind retaining its tougher emissions standards.

Earlier this month, California forged an agreement with nearly two dozen governors, including some Republicans, urging the Trump administration to embrace more aggressive standards and preserve a single, nationwide set of rules. The coalition represents more than 50% of the U.S. auto market.

A few weeks earlier, in June, California signed an agreement with Canada pledging to work together in developing stricter emissions standards.