Beto O’Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

Beto O’Rourke, who entered the Democratic presidential contest on a wave of hype but slowly sank from contention as his performance failed to match the epic buildup, abruptly ended his candidacy Friday.

The former congressman from El Paso announced his withdrawal on Twitter, in a string of messages issued as his rivals gathered for a major party dinner in Iowa, host of the first 2020 contest.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively,” he wrote. “In that spirit I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. “

The 47-year-old O’Rourke became a national political sensation when he nearly beat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Senate race in their conservative-leaning home state.

He pledged his loyalty to whomever emerges as the Democrats’ standard-bearer against President Trump.

“I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them,” he said on Twitter, “and I’m going to be proud to support whoever she or he is.”

The timing was unexpected, blindsiding campaign workers who ventured out Friday in Iowa’s autumn chill, working to stir excitement ahead of the Democratic bash, one of the biggest political events ahead of the February caucuses that begin the presidential balloting.

At a gathering of O’Rourke backers in downtown Des Moines, supporters were stunned and red-eyed when they got word of his announcement. Some cried.

“Honestly, I feel like something is not right about it,” said 16-year-old Adirene Gonzalez. “Everybody is devastated he dropped out of the campaign on such short notice.”

Less partial observers were not nearly as surprised.

“His chances at the presidential level were never really good and he never was anywhere near a top-tier candidate,” said Jim Henson, who closely watched O’Rourke’s rise and fall as head of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin.

“From the beginning, the attributes that made him seem like an attractive presidential candidate were based on a very different kind of race,” Henson said. “They weren’t likely to transfer into the very different nature of a presidential nominating contest. Especially one this crowded.”

O’Rourke became the latest of more than a half dozen Democrats to quit the race, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Eric Swalwell of Dublin, Calif., Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Times Staffer Melanie Mason in Des Moines contributed to this report.