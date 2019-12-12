Democrats set four debates in January and February in early primary states

Democrats will hold a presidential debate in each of the four early primary states as voting gets underway next year, with some of the debates scheduled for just days before voters head to the polls, the Democratic National Committee announced in an email to campaigns Thursday.

The first DNC debate of the new year will be Jan. 14 in Des Moines, about three weeks before Democrats make their first primary preferences known in Iowa’s caucuses.

The next debate is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Manchester, N.H., just four days before voters head to the polls in that state’s primary.

Democrats will debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, three days before the caucuses in Nevada, and they’ll meet for a debate in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 25, four days before that state’s Democratic primary.

The upcoming debates include a few new partnerships beyond the traditional media outlets. The Congressional Black Caucus will co-host the Charleston debate, and Twitter will also be a partner there. Apple News will co-host the New Hampshire debate.

The DNC will announce qualification criteria for the debates later.

Democrats will gather in Los Angeles for the December debate next week at Loyola Marymount University.