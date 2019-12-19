How impeachment works

What is the origin of impeachment?

The framers of the Constitution included a provision for impeaching a president or other federal officials, including judges. They were inspired by a process from British constitutional history that dated to the 14th century, as a way for Parliament to hold the king’s ministers accountable for their actions, according to the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

What's impeachable? The writers of the Constitution didn’t want to tightly define high crimes and misdemeanors but gave broad examples of what it should include. Legal experts describe it as an offense against the public trust at large, not necessarily a crime defined by law.



James Madison wrote in 1787 that there had to be a way to defend against “incapacity, negligence or perfidy of the chief executive” because the president might “pervert his administration” or “betray his trust to foreign powers.” Alexander Hamilton described the standard in 1788 as “abuse or violation of some public trust.”



Legal experts also stress that this punishment was not intended to be used when Congress disagrees with the president’s policy decisions. (This is why Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have refused to bring articles of impeachment against Trump for policies they don’t like, such as family detention at the southern border.



Read more from Sarah D. Wire: Lawmakers are studying ‘what’s impeachable.’ Do you know?

The clause in the Constitution — Article II, section 4, says:

“The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

What qualifies as an impeachable offense? That is up to the lawmakers considering impeachment at any given time.

In the current proceedings, at issue is whether Trump abused his power by withholding aid from Ukraine until the country’s president agreed to investigate Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and specifically the Ukrainian company Biden’s son had worked for. Also at issue: whether he obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation, including by blocking administration officials from testifying and federal agencies from providing documents.