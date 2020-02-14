Here’s where Democratic presidential candidates stand on gun control

As Democratic voters settle in to decide which candidate to support in the presidential primary contest, they’ll notice two things about their gun control policies.

First, the Democratic Party as a whole has tilted to the left on pushing for increasingly expansive federal gun control policies. Second, there’s not much broad-stroke distinction between the candidates’ views on how far to go.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates agree on big gun control policies, including banning the sale of semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15. After deadly mass shootings and a mounting suicide toll, they’ve called out the president and the powerful National Rifle Assn., the gun rights group that spent more than $30 million to help put Donald Trump in the White House.

It’s in the details that differences emerge. Should the U.S. establish a gun buyback system? How far should it go? Here’s a look at where the candidates stand on gun laws:

