How would Democratic candidates fix the housing and homelessness crises?

The surge in homelessness in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other West Coast cities has troubled many Americans as rents have risen further out of reach for those with the least. In California, where the party’s presidential primary takes place March 3, homelessness has become a top concern for many voters.

Yet most of the Democrats running for president rarely mention the housing crisis that has struck hardest in regions with a high cost of living.

Some candidates have released bold and costly plans to increase access to low-cost housing. Others, at least so far, have promised little or nothing. Here are the proposals from the eight major Democratic presidential candidates: