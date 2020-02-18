Where do Democratic presidential candidates stand on immigration policy?

Immigration has been a hallmark issue for President Trump since the day he announced his bid for office in 2015, and it continues to animate his base of supporters. It has also been a primary source of his conflict with Democrats, with issues such as the Muslim travel plan, the fate of “Dreamers” and family separation at the border leading to pitched legal battles.
The 2020 Democratic candidates are vocally united in opposition to the president’s immigration rhetoric and have pledged to overturn his administration’s policies, with Congress or through executive order. They agree on the broad strokes of immigration reform, such as creating a path to citizenship for people in the country illegally, ending family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border and increasing foreign aid to Central America to reduce the root causes of the flow of asylum seekers.
But there are some policy differences, including whether unauthorized border crossings should be decriminalized and what compromises candidates would be willing to make to expedite a path to citizenship for Dreamers, young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
Here is where the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination stand on immigration issues:
Former Vice President Joe Biden has said the nation’s immigration system is broken but can be fixed without sacrificing America’s values.
He supports providing healthcare and creating a pathway to citizenship for all who are in the country illegally and increasing the annual cap on refugees allowed into the United States to 125,000. He proposes allowing local governments to petition for new immigration visas to support economic growth if there are not enough local workers to fill jobs.
Biden is a vocal critic of Trump’s call to add to the border wall, but as a senator representing Delaware he voted to fund wall construction, and last year, he said he would support some new funding as part of a deal to provide citizenship to Dreamers.
In contrast with some of his rivals, Biden would not decriminalize unauthorized border crossings or restructure or abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. He has faced pointed criticism from immigrant rights activists over the record level of deportations during President Obama’s administration. His campaign has said he “understands the pain felt by every family across the U.S. that has had a loved one removed from the country, including under the Obama-Biden administration.”
Former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg agrees the immigration system is “broken” and has said that the country needs “an awful lot more immigrants rather than less.”
Bloomberg’s immigration plan would overturn many Trump administration policies. It would create a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people in the United States illegally and reform the visa system in an effort to address labor demands in various parts of the country. He has stopped short of calling for a total ban on deportations and has said he would have the Department of Justice investigate allegations of abuse reported against ICE.
During his tenure as mayor, city services were available to people without legal status, he said, and when it comes to providing medical care in cases of life-threatening situations, he said, immigration status should not matter.
Bloomberg has said that the U.S. needs to have control of its borders, but that a border wall is impractical because most unauthorized immigrants arrive from overseas. Like his rivals, Bloomberg supports ending family separation at the border and increasing funding to Central American countries to address the flow of migrants fleeing violence and poverty.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s family separation policy and decision to send U.S. troops to the border with Mexico.
Buttigieg would allow people in the country illegally to buy into his healthcare plan, but they would not qualify for subsidies. He has said he would decriminalize border crossings, making them a civil offense except in cases of fraud or human trafficking.
The former McKinsey & Co. consultant at times takes a research-based approach when asked about details. He supports extending barriers at the border if experts recommend doing so; he doesn’t support abolishing ICE but wants to do a comprehensive review to determine how it should be restructured.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has said decriminalizing border crossings could lead to “open borders.” She advocates securing the border using technology or a physical barrier in places where it makes sense to do so.
“Without secure borders, we don’t really have a country,” she said in a September interview on a conservative talk show. In Congress, she supported legislation to conditionally grant resident status to young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and has co-sponsored other measures to ensure protections for immigrants.
She, along with the rest of the field, would prohibit families from being separated at the southern border, but it is unclear whether she would increase the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. annually. She has said the U.S. needs to allow refugees to seek asylum while addressing the root causes of migration, including U.S. military intervention in Latin America, drug wars and exploitative economic policies.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has tried to position herself as a moderate alternative who can appeal to all parts of the country, and her immigration proposals show this centrism.
Klobuchar has pledged that if she is elected president, within 100 days of taking office she would start negotiating comprehensive immigration reform, including a pathway to citizenship, with the goal of passing it within one year.
She does not support decriminalizing border crossing, and would provide immediate medical care rather than broad access to healthcare for those in the country illegally.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign includes three Dreamers who helped shape his immigration policy.
If elected, Sanders would institute an immediate moratorium on deportations and would seek to provide legal status and a pathway to citizenship for people in the country illegally in the first 100 days of his administration.
Sanders has said he does not believe the United States needs a border wall, though he did vote for some funding as part of a bill to avoid a government shutdown. He proposes restructuring the Department of Homeland Security, including breaking up ICE and Customs and Border Patrol and redistributing their authority to other departments.
Along with providing a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, Sanders would aim to expand the program that protects their parents. His “Medicare for all” plan would cover residents in the country illegally.
Billionaire hedge fund manager turned environmental activist Tom Steyer has used his wealth to support liberal immigration policies, people in the country illegally and asylum seekers.
He opposes any extension of the border wall, would restructure ICE and would decriminalize border crossings.
Steyer supports creating a pathway to citizenship and says he would use executive action to give Dreamers legal residency if Congress does not act. He also says he would “reinvigorate” the visa system to attract schools and businesses to the U.S.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for an expansion of legal immigration to boost the economy and reunite families.
She proposes raising the age limit for those eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and increasing the number of refugees allowed into the United States annually to 175,000 by the end of her first term.
She would also end detention along the southern border, decriminalize illegal border crossings and provide healthcare coverage to those in the country illegally. Warren would also redirect Homeland Security efforts on the border to preventing smuggling and trafficking.
She also proposes creating an “Office of New Americans” to help immigrants transitioning into the U.S., including offering English, civics and employment classes.
