Here’s where the Democratic candidates stand on healthcare

There’s a reason the Democratic debates have spent so much time on healthcare — it emerged as one of the most contentious battles in the presidential primary.

“Medicare for all,” and how candidates line up for or against it, is the biggest healthcare issue, a proxy war for the broader philosophical fight between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party. But there’s a lot more to healthcare policy than Medicare for all.

Most of the Democratic candidates have delved into some of the other major issues pertaining to Americans’ well-being, including combating the opioid crisis, expanding mental health treatment and addressing the country’s poor maternal-health outcomes.

All the candidates support abortion rights and back codifying into federal law the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe vs. Wade that legalized the procedure nationwide. They also support repealing the Hyde amendment, which largely prohibits federal dollars from paying for abortions.

Here’s a look at what the candidates are proposing: