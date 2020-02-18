Here’s where the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates stand on key policy issues

The Democrats vying to take on President Trump agree on many prescriptions for the country’s problems, including undoing many of Trump’s policies. But on a wide range of issues, their ideas diverge in ways large and small.

“Medicare for all” has been a flashpoint for the Democratic Party’s competing factions, bringing heated exchanges on debate stages and accusations of naivete and foot-dragging. The candidates have also differed to one degree or another on immigration policy, how to tackle climate change and gun violence, and how to solve persistent homelessness.

Follow the links to find out where the eight major Democratic presidential candidates stand on many of the issues important to Californians: